Girl, 13, hit and killed by car on A256 in Dover
A 13-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car while crossing the road.
It happened at about 19:40 BST on Friday on the A256, Whitfield Hill, in Dover, Kent Police said.
Officers believe a blue Vauxhall Astra had been travelling along the A256 after exiting the Whitfield roundabout when the crash happened.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage which might assist their inquiries.
