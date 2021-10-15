Defibrillators: Mum backs rollout on Govia Thameslink network
- Published
The mother of an eight-year-old boy who died after collapsing has welcomed the rollout of defibrillators on one of Britain's largest rail networks.
Allison Spalding, 47, from Dartford, Kent, spoke as Govia Thameslink Railway said it had installed the life-saving equipment at all its 238 stations.
It came ahead a national day of awareness-raising on CPR skills.
Ms Spalding, who began campaigning after her son died in 2007, said: "This will lead to more lives being saved."
Charlie Morettes died of an undiagnosed heart condition after collapsing during a PE lesson.
Ms Spalding said: "The more that people see them [defibrillators], the more they won't be scared and will be happy to use them."
GTR, which operates Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink trains, said the equipment will help staff and members of the public administer life-saving assistance before an ambulance arrives.
The announcement comes ahead of Restart a Heart Day on Saturday, which aims to raise awareness on cardiac arrest and CPR.
CPR and defibrillation can double the chances of surviving cardiac arrest outside of hospital.