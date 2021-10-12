Leigh Flood Storage Area increasing to protect Kent homes
- Published
A flood storage area is being expanded to better protect homes in Kent.
Environment Secretary George Eustice has approved plans from the Environment Agency to increase the maximum level of water that can be stored in the Leigh Flood Storage Area by nearly a quarter.
A new flood embankment will also be constructed in Hildenborough.
Once complete, "more than 1,400 homes and businesses in Tonbridge and Hildenborough will be better protected from flooding", the agency said.
Tonbridge & Malling councillor Robin Betts, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "This project is an important step in response to climate change and the increased risk of flooding in the coming years.
"We know only too well that many homes and businesses have been seriously flooded in the past and the fear of this happening again still exists for many.
"Once complete the new flood defence measures will offer reassurance to communities and considerable improvement to reduce the risk of flooding in the future."
The Environment Agency expects to appoint contractors in spring 2022, with works completed in autumn 2024.
Funding is through the government's Flood Defence Grant in Aid (FDGiA), with contributions from Tonbridge & Malling Borough Council, Kent County Council and the South East Local Enterprise Partnership.