Pelham House: Care home rated 'inadequate' by watchdog
- Published
A care home where nearly half the residents died after testing positive for Covid-19 has been rated "inadequate" by a watchdog.
Concerns were raised about safety, resident welfare and medicine management at Pelham House, Folkestone.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) also noted a lack of leadership, not enough staff and errors with medication.
Since the inspection, Pelham House said it has increased staffing and hired an independent care consultant.
CQC inspectors made an unannounced visit to the home, in Pelham Gardens, which can support up to 22 people, in August.
The visit by inspectors followed the disclosure in June last year that 10 of the home's 22 residents died after testing positive for coronavirus.
The CQC report said residents were "treated with dignity and respect by staff" and the home "was protecting people from the risks of infection".
But it added: "People were not protected from the risks of avoidable harm. Risks were not well managed. Staff did not have clear guidance to follow to help reduce the risks to people's health, safety and welfare.
"There were not enough staff to meet people's assessed needs. Action had not been taken to increase staffing levels when people's needs had increased. Staff were not always recruited safely.
"There was a lack of leadership, oversight and scrutiny."
Roger Waluube, the home's owner, said there were "elements of the ratings that they question" and he has raised those with the watchdog.
Mr Waluube told the BBC: "We set up good systems and good processes. They collapsed during Covid. So having an inspection in that time was never going to produce the best results for us."
He added: "The care given to people in our care home is still good, people are happy. I look at my residents and I feel how they are and see how they are and they are safe, they're happy, well and smiling and well looked after."
'Love and care'
A memorial service was held in July for the families of the 10 people who died at Pelham House last year.
Mr Waluube said: "We lost 10 residents and they were people who had been with us for many years who we grew to really love and care for and support."