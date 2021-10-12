Gillingham: Police appeal after man robbed at cash machine
Police have released pictures of two men being sought over a violent street robbery and bank card fraud.
A man in his 50s was punched as he used an ATM in Railway Street, Gillingham, Kent, at 00:45 BST on 15 September, and his card and cash were stolen.
The card was used in several shops in Gillingham.
The victim helped produce a computer-generated image, while police have released images of another man caught on several shops' CCTV.
