Chattenden: Village flats plan rejected due to overdevelopment concern

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, Plans to demolish Wylie House in Chattenden and build new flats were rejected

A council has turned down plans to demolish a dilapidated block of flats to make way for new homes.

Developers Cadscapes Ltd wanted to knock down Wylie House in Elmwood Road, Chattenden, Kent, and replace it with 18 new flats.

Medway Council rejected the plans because it would overdevelop the site, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

They also criticised the proposals due to a lack of floor space and daylight.

In addition, concerns were raised that the planned new five-storey block would have insufficient car and cycle parking.

