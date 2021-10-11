Airbnb: Motion to cut short-term rentals in Thanet
A motion to reduce the number of Airbnbs in Thanet and free up properties for longer-term lets is being put to the council this week.
Councillor Rob Yates is calling on Thanet District Council to consider regulations for Airbnb rentals.
It could mean planning permission would be required to turn a property into an Airbnb or other short-term let.
A spokesman for Airbnb said the firm took housing concerns seriously and offered support to Thanet council.
Mr Yates said: "Businesses and residents need these properties - 33% of residents in Thanet are renting."
His motion states: "We welcome the majority of visitors to Thanet, who make an important contribution to our economy, but we hear residents' concerns and wish to take action to control this serious issue which is damaging our community and damaging the reputation of Airbnb."
Another option in the motion is to convince Airbnb to introduce a 90-day annual limit for entire home rentals in Thanet.
There is a similar caveat in Greater London where Airbnb has a lock on their platform that does not allow entire home properties to be rented out for more than 90 days a year.
A spokesman for the rental firm said: "We have reached out to Thanet council to offer our support.
"Across the UK, the majority of hosts share a space in their own home and nearly a third of UK hosts say that the additional income is an economic lifeline.
"We take housing concerns seriously and have called for a nationwide registration system to better understand the impact of short-term letting activity on local areas."
The motion is going before council on Thursday.