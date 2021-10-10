BBC News

Headcorn: Four killed and boy seriously hurt in crash

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Police said the collision, involving a bronze Toyota Hilux, took place in Lenham Road, Headcorn

Four people have been killed and another seriously injured in a car crash.

Kent Police said a bronze Toyota Hilux crashed in Lenham Road, Headcorn, at about 00:55 BST on Sunday.

Four people, aged 18, 19, 25 and 44, who were inside the vehicle, were declared dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries, the force added.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Kent Police.

