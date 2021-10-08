David Fuller admits killing two women in 1987
A man admits killing two women in 1987, a court has heard.
David Fuller, 67, of Heathfield, East Sussex, attacked Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, at their Tunbridge Wells bedsits.
Duncan Atkinson QC, prosecuting, told Maidstone Crown Court that David Fuller accepted he killed the two women "subject to the issue of diminished responsibility". He denies murder.
His trial is due to start on 1 November.
