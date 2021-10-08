Julia James: Callum Wheeler denies PCSO murder
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering police community support officer Julia James.
Ms James, 53, was found with fatal head injuries next to Akholt Wood, near Dover, on 27 April, leading to a large police investigation.
Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham, appeared at Maidstone Crown Court accused of the murder of the Kent Police support officer.
A trial date has been set for 29 November at Canterbury Crown Court.
Police officers from all over the country were drafted in to comb nearby fields and woodland following Ms James' death.
She was found with her Jack Russell dog Toby by her side.
Her family praised her as "fiercely loyal" and someone who "loved with her whole heart".
