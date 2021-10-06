BBC News

Dunton Green: Razor blades hidden under swastikas near school

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Razor blades were hidden under swastika stickers in Kent

People are being warned not to remove offensive stickers after razor blades were found underneath some on a bus shelter near a school.

Kent Police said the "hate-inspired stickers" in Dunton Green featured symbols of the swastika.

Insp Matt Atkinson called it "disturbing behaviour" and said it was "sheer luck that a child was not harmed".

The razor blades were found beneath the stickers on 22 September.

'Hate-filled notices'

Mr Atkinson added: "This is disturbing behaviour and while I do not want to cause people to panic, I do want to raise awareness of this issue.

"Publicly promoting offensive, hate-filled notices is not acceptable in itself, but adding razor blades to potentially seriously harm somebody is despicable.

"These stickers were placed inside a bus shelter near a school and it is only sheer luck that a child was not harmed."

He urged anybody with information to contact police, adding: "Do not attempt to remove them."

Other offensive stickers were reported in Henry Street and Reform Road in Chatham earlier in September, but neither involved razor blades or swastikas, police said.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk

