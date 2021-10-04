BBC News

A299 crash: Police appeal after motorcyclist dies

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, The rider, a man in his 60s, suffered fatal injuries

A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A299 in Kent.

Kent Police officers were called to the coastbound carriageway of the A299 Thanet Way, St Nicholas at Wade, at 16:15 BST on Sunday.

The rider of a silver Aprilia motorbike, a man in his 60s, sustained fatal injuries.

Investigators are appealing for drivers in the area to come forward with dashcam footage.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.