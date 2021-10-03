Canterbury: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on A2
- Published
A man has died after he was struck by a car on a dual carriageway.
Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the incident, which happened on the A2 near Canterbury, Kent, at about 23:45 BST on Saturday.
Police said the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was hit by a black Audi which was travelling coastbound between the junctions for Thanington and Bridge.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car was taken to hospital but later discharged.
