Sevenoaks ambulance collision leaves pedestrian critical
- Published
A man is in a critical condition after being hit by an ambulance.
The incident happened in Borough Green, near Sevenoaks, Kent, at about 00:20 BST on Saturday.
The man, who is in his 40s, was walking beside the A25 Maidstone Road when he was struck by the ambulance, which was travelling towards Platt.
He was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital in London. Kent Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage.
