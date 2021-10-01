Ashford: Jelly Beans Day Nursery closes after child dies
A nursery has been temporarily closed amid "serious safeguarding concerns" following the death of a child.
The infant had a medical emergency at Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent, on 23 September and later died.
Ofsted said it has suspended the nursery's registration and it will remain closed while investigations continue.
The nursery extended "deepest sympathies" to the child's family.
'Tragically died'
In a statement the nursery said: "Following a medical emergency at the nursery involving a child on Thursday 23 September, Ofsted served a notice of suspension of registration for a period of six weeks for the purposes of an investigation.
"The nursery will remain closed for the period of the suspension. We have today been notified that the child who was subject to this medical incident has tragically died."
The nursery said it was co-operating with the authorities and could not comment further due to the ongoing investigations.
An Ofsted spokesperson said: "We have suspended the nursery's registration due to serious safeguarding concerns. It will remain closed while investigations continue."
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed it attended the medical incident.