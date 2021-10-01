Channel Migrants: Boris Johnson says France 'could do more'
The prime minister said the French authorities "could do more" to stop migrants crossing the English Channel.
The number of people who have crossed the Channel so far this year is more than double the total for 2020.
In an interview with BBC South East Today, Boris Johnson said: "We are seeing perhaps not enough resources put into it by our French friends."
But Mr Johnson added he was "very grateful" to French police working in the Calais area.
He added: "I don't think it's in France's interests to see this constant trade coming from their own beaches, because it serves as a pull factor for people to come into France."
"I want to work with France to fix it."
The prime minister was speaking ahead of the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester next week.
So far at least 17,063 people have crossed in small boats in 2021 compared to just over 8,460 last year.
Many migrants make the journey across the Channel - one the world's busiest shipping lanes - after travelling from some of the poorest and most chaotic parts of the world.