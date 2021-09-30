Gillingham FC: Man in court accused of assaulting Lincoln City players
A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting two football players during a League One match.
Gillingham fan Ross Mitchell, 39, is accused of pushing Lincoln City players Tayo Edun and Cohen Bramall in the chest at Priestfield Stadium.
The alleged assault occurred after Edun scored and celebrated by vaulting over barriers near the home fans' stand.
Mr Mitchell, of Arden Street, Gillingham, denies two counts of assault by beating.
Prosecutor Terry Knox told Medway Magistrates' Court: "In short this is an assault by pushing two professional football players in Gillingham stadium.
"The defendant's case is this was self-defence and a pre-emptive strike."
The match ended in a 1-1 draw and was the first home game for Gillingham after 526 days due to Covid restrictions.
Mr Mitchell was bailed on condition he stays away from Gillingham matches and does not contact prosecution witnesses.
He will next appear at Maidstone Magistrates' Court for a two-day trial on 22 March.