Insulate Britain: 11 protesters arrested for blocking M25 junction
Police have arrested 11 Insulate Britain protesters who glued themselves to the road and blocked a roundabout on a junction of the M25.
Kent Police were called to junction 3, the Swanley Interchange, at 07:30 BST.
The activists were arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway, conspiracy to commit public nuisance and criminal damage.
The roundabout was reopened at 08:50, but motorists are advised to expect delays and find alternative routes.
Congestion has built anti-clockwise towards the Dartford crossing, clockwise between junctions 2 and 3 on the A2.
A High Court injunction banning protests around the M25 and Dartford Crossing was issued on 23 September.
It stated demonstrators were banned from "causing damage to the surface" on or around the M25.
A spokesman for Insulate Britain said: "We are going nowhere. You can raid our savings. You can confiscate our property. You can deny us our liberty and put us behind bars.
"But shooting the messenger can never destroy the message that this country is going to hell unless you take emergency action to stop putting carbon into the air."