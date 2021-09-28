Southeastern: Government takes over services after 'serious breach'
- Published
The government has stripped rail operator Southeastern of its franchise after "a serious breach of good faith".
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said more than £25m of historical payments due to the Department for Transport were not paid.
He said the Operator of Last Resort would take over the running of rail services in the south east to protect taxpayers' interests.
Southeastern said passengers would see no change in day-to-day operations.
In a series of tweets, Mr Shapps said: "We won't accept anything less from the private sector than a total commitment to their passengers, and transparency with taxpayers.
"Through the Operator of Last Resort we'll prioritise the punctual, reliable services passengers deserve."
A statement from the Department for Transport (DfT) said it had found evidence that since October 2014 historical taxpayer funding of £25m, which should have been returned, had not been declared.
It added the money has now been reclaimed, with more investigations being carried out and further action, including financial penalties, possible.
'Business as usual'
The DfT said operation of all Southeastern services would transfer from London South Eastern Railway (LSER) to SE Trains Limited on 17 October.
Robin Gisby, chair of SE Trains Limited, said: "This decision doesn't affect the day-to-day operations of our train services, and we will continue to work hard to provide passengers with a great experience.
"I'd like to reassure all passengers that this is very much business as usual with no immediate changes."
'Risky and expensive'
Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, said: "The days of rail franchising must now be well and truly over. Time and time again we see the private sector fail and taxpayers ride to the rescue.
"Our union will now be seeking assurances that this mess in no way impacts our members' jobs because so many of them have been true heroes on the frontline of the pandemic since day one".
Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This latest public sector rescue of a privately operated rail service should kill off the risky and expensive nonsense of rail privatisation once and for all.
"It appears that this collapse is all about Govia playing fast and loose with their financial commitments and raises serious questions about the viability of their other operations including the busy Thameslink services".
Southeastern operates between London, Kent and East Sussex.
The rail operator confirmed services would transfer on 17 October.
"All tickets will remain valid after transfer and new tickets can continue to be purchased in the usual way," a statement on Southeastern's website said.