Port of Dover: Insulate Britain says it has blocked port
Climate activists Insulate Britain claimed to have blocked the Port of Dover as part of their ongoing protests over climate emissions.
The group said more than 40 people blocked the A20 westbound at the Eastern Docks roundabout.
A spokeswoman for the Port of Dover said traffic was able to leave the port by alternative routes.
It comes after protesters brought chaos on the M25 motorway five times in the past fortnight.
The protest also follows a court ruling won by the government which warned climate change protesters that they could be jailed if they continued their campaign of blocking the M25.
More than 200 campaigners forced the closure of the motorway in parts of Essex, Hertfordshire and Kent on 13 September.
They also targeted the M11 near Stansted Airport in Essex and the M3 in Surrey.
Natalie Elphicke MP for Dover and Deal called the protestors "hooligans".
Writing on Twitter she added: "The Port is the vital artery of our nation's trade - about one-fifth of all trade comes through Dover. We simply cannot afford further disruption to food and goods at this time."
Immediate action must be taken to clear these hooligans from obstructing the @Port_of_Dover. There must be no repeat of the appalling and unacceptable scenes we saw on the M25. The law must be enforced without delay.— Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) September 24, 2021
Insulate Britain, which is calling for government action on home insulation, said: "We are blocking Dover this morning to highlight that fuel poverty is killing people in Dover and across the UK.
"We need a Churchillian response: We must tell the truth about the urgent horror of the climate emergency."
The High Court injunction, which was taken by National Highways, the government body which runs motorways, covers every part of the M25 and the Dartford Crossing, including slip roads and bridges.
It states that demonstrators are banned from "causing damage to the surface of or to any apparatus on or around the M25 including but not limited to painting, damaging by fire, or affixing any item or structure thereto".