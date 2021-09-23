Eurostar: Councillors pressure operator to resume services in Kent
- Published
More pressure has been put on Eurostar to resume its rail services to Europe from Kent.
Services have not been stopping at Ashford or Ebbsfleet since March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The firm has said the services will not resume until at least 2023, and will operate solely from London St Pancras.
Simon Jones, Kent County Council's (KCC) director of transport, said he was "disturbed" by the delay during a public meeting.
He said: "We have been seeking representation from the train operating company to start addressing these concerns."
'Instant connection'
Derek Murphy, KCC cabinet member for economic development, urged Eurostar to "rethink" their decision, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said: "The service provides us that instant connection. I have done it myself when I used to live in Ashford.
"This is an attraction for the county." He added: "For Kent to prosper you need Eurostar to be stopping at Ashford and Ebbsfleet."
During the economic development committee, councillor Mike Sole agreed it would have a "significant economic" impact on Kent if the suspension continues.
After the meeting, Eurostar said it would review its decision towards the end of the year.
A spokesman for the cross-Channel operator said: "As the business starts its recovery, we need to focus on core destinations where demand is highest.
"We will review the decision towards the end of next year."