Coronavirus: Eurostar trains will not stop in Kent until at least 2023
Eurostar trains will not stop in Kent until 2023 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company says.
Services have not been stopping at Ashford or Ebbsfleet since March 2020. Passengers in Kent have had to start their journeys at St Pancras in London.
The cross-Channel operator previously said services would begin calling at stations in Kent during 2022.
But now a Eurostar spokesman said: "We can confirm that our Kent stations will remain closed throughout 2022.
"As the business starts its recovery, we need to focus on core destinations where demand is highest.
"We will review the decision towards the end of next year."
In May, Eurostar secured a £250m rescue package from banks and investors as it continued to battle a severe drop in demand due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The rail operator had warned in November that it was "fighting for survival", with its services scaled back dramatically amid the pandemic.