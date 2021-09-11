Light aircraft pilot found dead in plane in Ashford field
A man has been killed in a light aircraft crash in Kent.
The plane had been reported missing just before 10:00 BST on Friday and was later discovered in a field in Tar Pot Lane, Ashford.
Emergency services attended but the man was declared dead at the scene.
Kent Police has begun an investigation and said its officers would be liaising with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.
