More migrants cross English Channel in small boats
More migrants are arriving in Dover - the day after about 740 people crossed the English Channel in small boats.
There has been a steady stream of crossings since the weather conditions became more favourable, with calm waters and sunny skies.
The Home Office has not yet confirmed how many people made the crossing on Monday, but it is believed to be about 740.
Between 30 and 40 people have arrived at Dover, the BBC's Jon Donnison said.
He said: "The first Border Force boat of the day has just arrived in Port of Dover. It looks to be carrying maybe 30 or 40 migrants who have been picked up."
On Sunday, 158 people were picked up in four boats, four days after another seven people were "intercepted".
Speaking in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Our friends across the Channel in France are faced with a very difficult problem.
"A large number of people want to come to this country, and we are doing everything we can to encourage the French to do the necessary and impede their passage.
"But I know the Home Secretary is working right around the clock to ensure that we not only encourage the French to stiffen their sinews and stop people making the journey, but we use every possible tactic available to us as well."
At the scene: Simon Jones, BBC News
The Home Office has so far refused to confirm exactly how many people made it across the Channel yesterday.
But at times it seemed the Border Force was pretty much overwhelmed.
One person who works at the Port of Dover, and was involved in the processing of arrivals, told me it was "disorganised chaos" as there were so many people arriving on the Kent coast.
Because of the bad weather recently, hundreds of people have been over in Calais, waiting for their chance to get across, helped by the people smugglers.
More than 12,600 migrants have made the crossing on more than 500 boats so far this year. Just over 8,400 arrived in 2020.
Dan O'Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said: "This unacceptable rise in dangerous crossings is being driven by criminal gangs and a surge in illegal migration across Europe.
"We're determined to target the criminals at every level."