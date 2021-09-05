Channel Migrants: First group since August reaches Dover
- Published
At least five children are thought to be among the latest group of migrants to cross the English Channel.
Four toddlers and a baby were seen being brought ashore in Dover, Kent, by the UK Border Force on Sunday.
The latest group is believed to be the first to have made the crossing since 21 August, with nearly 12,500 people having arrived in more than 500 small boats so far in 2021.
The Home Office has yet to confirm how many people were in Sunday's group.
Across the Channel, French authorities rescued a four-year-old among 23 people on board an inflatable boat that had got into difficulty following engine damage.
