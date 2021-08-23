BBC News

Sheerness: Dead birds and hedgehogs found dumped on roadside

Published
image source@Neish
image captionA birdwatcher found the animals dumped "in two piles" by the side of the road in Kent

Several dead birds and hedgehogs have been found dumped on a grass verge in Kent.

A birdwatcher tweeted she was devastated to find the remains, which she said included kestrels and magpies.

Kent Police said it was called to near Harty Ferry Road in Sheerness at 11:50 BST on Sunday and officers were now investigating.

The RSPB said the discovery was "very suspicious" and the charity was supporting the police investigation.

