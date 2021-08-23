Sheerness: Dead birds and hedgehogs found dumped on roadside
Several dead birds and hedgehogs have been found dumped on a grass verge in Kent.
A birdwatcher tweeted she was devastated to find the remains, which she said included kestrels and magpies.
Kent Police said it was called to near Harty Ferry Road in Sheerness at 11:50 BST on Sunday and officers were now investigating.
The RSPB said the discovery was "very suspicious" and the charity was supporting the police investigation.
