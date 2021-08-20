Brexit: Dover HGV border checkpoint size reduced
Plans for a Brexit customs clearance park in Dover with a capacity for 1,200 lorries have been dramatically reduced.
The plans, which had been objected to by nearby residents, involved building over farmland.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) met with Guston Parish Council to confirm new plans will see a maximum of 96 lorries at the site.
A government spokesman said customs checks could be handled at a site in Sevington and a smaller site in Dover.
The parish council had raised concerns over noise and light pollution, as some houses are 25m (82ft) from the proposed site.
As well as the 96 lorry spaces, there will be a further 20 reverse parking bays and 140 parking bays for staff.
The new plans for the site are less than a quarter of the size of the original proposal.
The parish council said: "We have been provided with no information as to what will happen to the other three quarters of land on this site. HMRC have confirmed that they have no intentions of building on this section of land."
Each lorry is expected to be on site for 30 minutes and it is expected to be operational 24 hours a day.