Bride re-enacts wedding at grandmother's Sevenoaks care home
A care home resident who missed her granddaughter's wedding due to coronavirus restrictions has been surprised by a re-enactment of the ceremony.
Staff at Weald Heights Care Home in Sevenoaks, Kent, organised the special ceremony for 91-year-old Audrey Dear.
Ms Dear's granddaughter Holly and her husband Steve Kennedy repeated their vows surrounded by close family.
Mrs Kennedy's gown included a cutting from Ms Dear's wedding dress.
Care home manager Maria Covington said: "It was incredibly hard keeping the plans a secret, but it was worth it to see her surprise when Holly and Steve arrived in their wedding attire."
"This was a very emotive and happy occasion that brought joy to a very special grandmother," she added.