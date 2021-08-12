BBC News

Channel crossings: Migrant pulled from sea as boat sinks

image sourcePreMarManche
image captionHelicopters from both the French and Belgian navies joined the search

A migrant has been pulled unconscious from the sea and flown to hospital after a boat carrying about 40 people began to sink in the English Channel.

French authorities said rescue operations continued after several boats got into difficulty off the coast of Dunkirk.

A Belgian coastguard helicopter winched several men from the sea, before flying an unconscious person to hospital.

Others were pulled from the water by crews on nearby fishing boats.

It follows a similar rescue on Wednesday in which a migrant was taken to hospital in Dunkirk in a French navy helicopter.

The migrant had been rescued from a dinghy carrying 29 people.

image sourcePreMarManche
image captionAnother migrant was taken to hospital by helicopter on Wednesday

