Channel crossings: Migrant pulled from sea as boat sinks
- Published
A migrant has been pulled unconscious from the sea and flown to hospital after a boat carrying about 40 people began to sink in the English Channel.
French authorities said rescue operations continued after several boats got into difficulty off the coast of Dunkirk.
A Belgian coastguard helicopter winched several men from the sea, before flying an unconscious person to hospital.
Others were pulled from the water by crews on nearby fishing boats.
It follows a similar rescue on Wednesday in which a migrant was taken to hospital in Dunkirk in a French navy helicopter.
The migrant had been rescued from a dinghy carrying 29 people.
