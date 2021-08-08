Kent coast sewage leak warning area extended to Herne Bay
A council has extended an area of Kent coast where it is warning people not to enter the sea after a sewage leak.
Canterbury City Council's advice came after a fault at a Southern Water pumping station led to waste water entering a brook on Friday.
An initial alert for people not to swim between Tankerton and Studd Hill has now been extended to Herne Bay.
The council said the advice would not be lifted until it was "completely satisfied the sea is safe".
"Southern Water has confirmed to us the impact of the incident will be for up to 48 hours and that it will reach Herne Bay," the authority said.
"Previously they had said it would reach Studd Hill."
'Completely unacceptable'
The council said more public information notices had been placed across the extended area.
It said: "It goes without saying what has happened was completely unacceptable and we will be demanding an explanation from Southern Water about what has gone so badly wrong."
Southern Water said it had been sampling "the entire water course from pumping station all the way to the sea" since an electrical fault at a pumping station near its Swalecliffe waste water treatment works.
It said the latest samples from the brook confirmed the water quality was normal and it would continue to maintain "extra specialist resources" at the site.
In a separate incident, Bulverhythe beach in Hastings, on the East Sussex coast, reopened on Friday after a "serious" sewage leak caused by a burst Southern Water waste pipe.
In July, the firm was fined a record £90m for dumping billions of litres of raw sewage into the sea.