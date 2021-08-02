Brands Hatch: Robert Foote named as marshal killed in crash
- Published
A volunteer marshal who died in a crash at Brands Hatch motor racing circuit has been named locally as Robert Foote.
Mr Foote was a former mayor of Epsom and Ewell Borough Council in Surrey, and a serving councillor.
A racing car crashed, hitting two people on the track in Kent on Saturday afternoon.
Kent coroner's office said its investigation of Mr Foote's death was in "the early stages" and a date had not been set for an inquest to open.
Steve Whiteway, a former director of Epsom Coaches, paid tribute to Mr Foote, who had worked as a part-time driver for the company after a career as an engineer in the airline industry.
Mr Foote's "talents and kindness spread very wide and it was typical of him to be giving his time so freely to motor sport," he said.
He described Mr Foote, 67, as a "pillar of the community," who would "do anything for anyone".
"You couldn't wish to meet a nicer man," he added.
He said Mr Foote had died "doing something that he really loved doing".
Friend Julia Hilger-Ellis said Mr Foote's death was a "massive shock to all of us".
Mrs Hilger-Ellis, who was a fellow member of the Ham and Petersham Rifle and Pistol Club, said Mr Foote had "so many interests", including shooting, sailing, motor sport and mechanics.
"I don't know how he managed to do all of these things because he certainly had so many hobbies and he was always happy to share his knowledge," she said.
"He was a very strong advocate of all the sports and all the interests he had."
Mrs Hilger-Ellis said he had been a "very dedicated" councillor on Epsom and Ewell Borough Council, and had supported several local charities.
Councillor Hannah Dalton said the council had been "made aware that one of our councillors was killed at Brands Hatch on Saturday," but declined to confirm their identity.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of our colleague at this time," she added.
Goodwood Marshalls Club said Mr Foote was one of its members, and also acted as a volunteer marshal at the circuit in Sussex.
"Our thoughts go out to Rob's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," the club posted on Facebook.
Lewis Hamilton said he was "devastated" to hear of the death of a marshal, adding that they are the "heroes" who make racing possible.
Police said there were no suspicious circumstances, and officers were working with motorsport authorities to compile a report for the coroner.
Last week British superbike rider Brad Jones was placed in an induced coma after crashing at Brands Hatch.