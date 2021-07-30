Aylesford 'chemical leak': Fifteen treated at Quarry Wood Industrial Estate
Fifteen people were treated by paramedics after a suspected chemical leak at an industrial estate.
Emergency services were called to Quarry Wood Industrial Estate in Aylesford just after 05:30 BST.
The people were treated for "minor symptoms" at the scene, a spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said.
Mills Road remains closed at the junction with Lake Road. Police are directing traffic away from the area.
