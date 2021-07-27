Mile Pajic: Man acquitted over cross-Channel cocaine seizures
- Published
A man has been found not guilty of smuggling drugs after Border Force seized cocaine at Dover.
The Home Office said officers found 96kg of the drug on a lorry that had arrived from Calais on 6 September.
Bosnian nationals Miodrag Ivankovic, 44, and Mile Pajic, 45, both of no fixed UK address, were charged with attempted importation of a Class A drug.
Mr Pajic was found not guilty after a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.
Ivankovic pleaded guilty before the trial and is due to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday.
