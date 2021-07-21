Matthew Mackell: Family 'relieved' police address systemic failing
The family of a teenager who took his own life say they are "relieved" police have made changes after the force was criticised for how it handled the case.
Matthew Mackell, 17, was found dead in a Tunbridge Wells park in May 2020.
He dialled 999 to ask for help, but officers were not dispatched because call handlers were not trained on software that could track his location.
Father Michael Bond met Kent Police on Wednesday to "learn if they have changed as a result of Matty's death".
He said the family's "fundamental concern" was to "prevent any family ever having to experience what we have gone through".
A call handler who spoke to Matthew was unaware they could use a system to pinpoint his location, so the call was downgraded and nobody was sent to search the area after he asked police to "pick me up," an inquest heard in May.
"This was a missed opportunity," coroner Alan Blunsdon said.
'Systemic failure'
The absence of proper training and awareness of the mapping system was "clearly a systemic failure," Mr Blunsdon added.
After meeting assistant chief constable Peter Ayling on Wednesday, Mr Bond said the family were "relieved that Kent Police have brought about some changes relating to training of their staff".
He called on Kent Police to continue to work with the family "to ensure a process of learning and change which honours Matty's memory".
In a statement, Mr Ayling declined to discuss the details of his conversation with Mr Bond, but said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends who continue to miss Matthew dearly."
He said the force had now addressed "areas for improvement" which were identified during an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
"We will strive to respond as speedily as possible to calls for assistance and I am confident our dedicated officers and police staff, will work tirelessly in their aim to protect members of the public from harm," he added.