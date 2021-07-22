PCSO Julia James: Tributes paid as hundreds gather for funeral
- Published
Hundreds of people have lined the streets ahead of the funeral of a police community support officer who was killed while walking near her home.
Julia James, 53, was found dead in woodland near Dover, Kent, in April, triggering a large police investigation.
People lined the streets in nearby Aylesham as her funeral cortege made its way to Canterbury Cathedral.
A private service got under way at 12:00 BST.
Ms James's police hat had been placed on top of her coffin before it was carried into the cathedral.
Fr Jeff Cridland, who was conducting the service, said Ms James had been "one of the flowers of Aylesham".
"Our job this morning is to be proud of Julia," he added. "Sad to be sending her now, but proud of her and loving her to the depth of our being."
Temporary Det Supt Gavin Moss said Ms James was a "truly caring, wonderful public servant and person" who "always showed Kent Police in its finest light".
"Her passion, dedication and commitment, along with her friendly, bubbly personality that defined her, was evident from day one and right through her career," he told the service.
Flags were flown at half-mast in her memory at public buildings in Kent, including council offices and police stations.
Meanwhile, police officers performed a guard of honour as the hearse passed Canterbury police station.
Earlier, Ms James's daughter Bethan Coles said it "would be lovely to see the community come together once more".
"If you wish to gather in the Market Square or line the streets for a final farewell please do so," she wrote on Facebook.
Donna Monger, one of those who joined mourners in Aylesham, said: "It's so sad, she was such a lovely girl.
"We just wanted to pay our respect and it's nice that all the village have come together."
David Prime said he had come to pay his respects to a "very nice lady, [who] took care of the community".
"I'm very sad to see her go, [I'm] a bit choked up."
Ms James, who had worked for Kent Police since 2008, died from serious head injuries. Her Jack Russell dog Toby was found unharmed at her side.
Large numbers of police officers spent hours combing fields in the local area and appealing for witnesses.
Detectives also created a reconstruction of Ms James's last known movements, featuring her dog Toby and an actress wearing identical clothing.
Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham, has been charged with Ms James's murder. He will face trial on 29 November.