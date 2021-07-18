Dartford street fight: Kent Police attacked and two Tasered
Police have been attacked and two men were Tasered after a fight on a street in Dartford.
Kent Police said a car hit roadside furniture in Lowfield Street before two men got out and a fight followed on Saturday night.
During the fight, a man suffered a stab wound, officers said.
Police said a number of officers who went to the scene were assaulted and two suspects were Tasered "as a result of their aggressive behaviour".
In total, three men were arrested, including the attack victim, while a fourth man suspected of carrying out the attack is still to be found.
Police said an Erith man and two London men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences, and the attack victim was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.
