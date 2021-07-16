M20: Operation Brock barriers to be reinstalled in Kent
Barriers installed on a motorway in Kent in case of a no-deal Brexit are to return as lockdown is lifted.
Operation Brock will return from Monday to help the flow of heavy traffic expected due to the school holidays and easing of Covid restrictions for holidaymakers.
The concrete barriers allow lorries heading to the Port of Dover to use one side of the M20.
All other traffic is restricted to a contraflow system on the opposite side.
It covers a 16-mile stretch of the M20 between Maidstone and Ashford, and will be reinstalled over the weekend.
The system was initially designed in the event of a no-deal Brexit plan, but was removed in April.
Fully vaccinated British residents returning from destinations on the Amber travel list no longer have to quarantine from Monday.
Operation Brock has been unpopular with local residents, but travel authorities say the system reduces disruption. Kent County Council's highways director Simon Jones said: "We believe that this is the right thing to give people the best opportunity to reach their destination quickly and safely."Passengers who plan to travel through Kent are being warned to prepare for longer journeys.