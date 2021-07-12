Luchii Gavrilescu: TB death baby diagnosed with chest infection
- Published
A baby was sent home from hospital on two separate occasions because staff did not think he was seriously ill, an inquest has heard.
Luchii Gavrilescu was six weeks old when he died in December 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother hospital in Margate with TB.
Doctors had told his mother days before his death that he had a common chest infection.
A post-mortem said Luchii died after TB allowed a virus to attack his heart.
The jury heard that Luchii seemed healthy after he was born on 26 October.
But his mother Laura Cooke, listing to jurors the treatment he received until he died on 6 December, said by 28 November, he had a rash and trouble breathing.
He was taken to A&E in Margate on November 29, and Ms Cooke was told he had bronchiolitis - a common respiratory tract infection that affects babies and children under two.
She said she took Luchii home, but he was still ill. She took him to the GP on 3 December, where the doctor was concerned about his breathing.
The family were told to take him to hospital, and they were told again he had bronchiolitis, the inquest heard.
The family were given saline drops to unblock his nose, but no blood was taken and no tests carried out, Ms Cooke said.
She said Luchii did not improve and they watched him overnight before they took him to her mother, who said his colour "wasn't right".
By this time Luchii was grunting and panting, with erratic breathing and limp, floppy arms, she said.
The family called for an ambulance, and at A&E a paediatrician ordered blood tests. Doctors said he was severely dehydrated, and should be treated for sepsis, Ms Cooke said.
Later, he was bubbling at the mouth and it was decided he should be transferred to London's Evelina Children's Hospital, the hearing was told.
Ms Cooke said before that could happen, a nurse called for a crash team because he had stopped breathing.
In theatre, he was given a breathing tube and a doctor said he had a high chance of survival, Ms Cooke said, but at 21:20 another doctor said her son had suffered a cardiac arrest.
The inquest continues.