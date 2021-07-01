Dover: Diver dies after getting into difficulty on Kent coast
A diver has died after getting into difficulty on the Kent coast.
Coastguards received reports of a man in trouble in the water near Dover Marina at about 10:00 BST on Thursday.
They called South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) which sent crews and a hazardous area response team.
Secamb said despite the efforts of everybody there, the man, who has not yet been formally identified, was declared dead at the scene.
