'Fights breaking out' over lorry parking in Kent
- Published
Lorry drivers in Kent face "chaos" due to a shortage of parking and poor toilet facilities, a union said.
Unite said services and lorry parks in the county have become "chronically overcrowded", with fights breaking out between lorry drivers.
It comes after Kent County Council (KCC) said it had applied to extend powers it has to restrict HGVs from parking on roads and laybys.
The council said it did not penalise drivers taking statutory breaks.
Following Brexit on 31 December, KCC was given powers for six months to clamp lorries and issue penalty notices in certain areas. These powers expire on Wednesday.
Unite says drivers are legally obliged to take breaks or face being clamped and fined when they park.
The union said service stations had become so overcrowded drivers were being forced to park overnight on double yellow lines, on slip roads, in coach parks, and on petrol garage forecourts.
'Highly disturbing'
Unite national officer Adrian Jones said drivers would face "further parking chaos and misery" if KCC's enforcement powers were extended.
He added: "There are simply not enough lorry parks and services being provided to meet the demands and needs of drivers.
"It is highly disturbing to learn that in extreme cases fights have broken out."
Mr Jones said the stress on drivers was leading to many leaving the industry.
A spokeswoman for KCC said the authority was carrying out consultation on "making the six-month pilot permanent" before the Department for Transport's (DfT) made a decision.
The spokeswoman added: "The New International Truck stop near Ashford has been expanded. Ultimately, we want solutions to the issue to be found outside of Kent.
"KCC has always been clear that drivers on their statutory breaks do not face enforcement."
A DfT spokesperson said: "We have received a request to extend parking orders for lorries in parts of Kent.
"We are also aware of concerns from the road freight industry and are considering next steps."