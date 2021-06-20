BBC News

Margate sewage leak: Protesters demand cleaner water

Published
image captionProtesters chanted "no more stool in the tidal pool"

Protesters have demanded Southern Water puts an end to sewage discharge in the aftermath of a major leak.

Margate beaches have been closed to swimmers after wastewater was released during storms on Wednesday night.

A protest, organised by Acorn Margate, marched along the seafront on Sunday demanding cleaner water and "no more stool in the tidal pool".

Southern Water has apologised but said it released the water to protect local homes and businesses from flooding.

Protesters gathered outside the Thanet District Council offices in Margate on Sunday and marched along the seafront to voice their anger at the beach pollution.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

In a statement, Southern Water said a compensation scheme was available to local businesses.

The company said: "No pollution is acceptable to us or our customers and we apologise for the impact the latest incident has had on local residents, businesses and the environment."

image captionMargate beaches are closed to swimmers while the clean-up continues

Southern Water said investigations into the incident were ongoing and it would continue to monitor the coastline and clean-up after high tide.

The company was fined £2m in 2016 after a failure at the same pumping station saw untreated and partially-screened sewage discharged into the sea.

In this latest incident it said heavy rainfall and a lightning strike caused a power failure at its Margate water pumping station.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.