Margate sewage leak: Protesters demand cleaner water
- Published
Protesters have demanded Southern Water puts an end to sewage discharge in the aftermath of a major leak.
Margate beaches have been closed to swimmers after wastewater was released during storms on Wednesday night.
A protest, organised by Acorn Margate, marched along the seafront on Sunday demanding cleaner water and "no more stool in the tidal pool".
Southern Water has apologised but said it released the water to protect local homes and businesses from flooding.
Protesters gathered outside the Thanet District Council offices in Margate on Sunday and marched along the seafront to voice their anger at the beach pollution.
Margate protesters call on Southern Water to clean up its act. pic.twitter.com/2WMqmICfZD— Simon Jones (@SimonJonesNews) June 20, 2021
In a statement, Southern Water said a compensation scheme was available to local businesses.
The company said: "No pollution is acceptable to us or our customers and we apologise for the impact the latest incident has had on local residents, businesses and the environment."
Southern Water said investigations into the incident were ongoing and it would continue to monitor the coastline and clean-up after high tide.
The company was fined £2m in 2016 after a failure at the same pumping station saw untreated and partially-screened sewage discharged into the sea.
In this latest incident it said heavy rainfall and a lightning strike caused a power failure at its Margate water pumping station.