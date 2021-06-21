Margate hotel death: David Harris jailed for manslaughter
- Published
A man has been jailed for manslaughter after attacking a 77-year-old man, causing a fatal bleed on the brain.
David Harris, 62, punched and headbutted Sidney Collier in the doorway of the Buenos Ayres hotel in Margate in October 2020.
Harris pleaded guilty and was jailed for four years and nine months at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday.
Kent Police said the attack came after Harris accused Mr Collier of dropping cigarette butts on to his balcony.
The day before, Harris was overheard talking about the victim and threatening to "knock him out" and "do him outside", according to the force.
At about 17:00 GMT on October 6 Harris entered the hotel's communal hallway at the same time Mr Collier was coming in the front door.
CCTV seized by police showed Harris grabbing the victim by the chest in the doorway, punching him to the face and headbutting him.
Mr Collier then stumbled backwards and landed on his back, hitting his head.
He was taken to hospital but died from a bleed as a result of the fall.
Det Insp Garry Cook said Harris' "explosive temper" fuelled his "vicious actions".