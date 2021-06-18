Harry Richford: East Kent NHS Trust fined for failures over baby's death
- Published
An NHS trust has been fined £733,000 for failures in the case of a baby boy who died seven days after an emergency hospital delivery.
East Kent Hospitals had admitted failing to provide safe care and treatment for mother Sarah Richford and her son, Harry, in Margate in 2017.
The case followed an inquest that found Harry's death was "wholly avoidable".
The total £1.1m fine was reduced to £733,000 due to the guilty plea. The trust apologised to the family.
The trust was also told to pay legal costs of £28,000, following the Care Quality Commission prosecution.
District judge Justin Barron told Mrs Richford and her husband Tom: "The trust fell far short of the appropriate standards of care and treatment in dealing with you."
He said the failures led to "the greatest harm imaginable".
He added the trust was "very much under the spotlight" and it was important it took action to restore confidence in its standard of care.
In court, Philip Cave, finance director for the trust and a member of the board, acknowledged a series of failures at East Kent Hospitals and apologised to Mr and Mrs Richford.
He said: "I wish to emphasise that the trust does have insight into the failures that led to baby Harry's death and the psychological injury caused to Mrs Richford."
The inquest last year also prompted a review after it emerged the trust may have had up to 15 preventable baby deaths.