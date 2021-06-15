BBC News

Migrant crossings: Eighty people cross Channel on boats

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe UK dealt with 80 people while the French stopped 46 from crossing

Eighty people have crossed the Channel in three boats as migrants continue to try to reach the UK, the Home Office has said.

The department said UK authorities dealt with three boats on Tuesday while the French stopped 46 from making the journey.

A Home Office spokesman said criminals behind the crossings were "putting profits before people's lives".

He said the government was cracking down on gangs behind people smuggling.

