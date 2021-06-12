Broadstairs collision kills woman in her 80s
A woman in her 80s has been killed in a road accident.
Kent Police said it happened in Percy Avenue, Broadstairs, at about 15:00 BST on Friday.
Fire and ambulance crews also attended, but the victim was declared dead at the scene.
Officers said it is thought the woman's blue Hyundai i30 collided with a wall, although she was not in the car at the time. The force is also appealing for dashcam footage.
Police are also keen to speak to a man who was jogging on Percy Avenue at the time and who asked neighbours to call the emergency services.
