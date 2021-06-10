Channel crossing: 179 migrants reach Kent in single day
- Published
Six small boats carrying 179 migrants crossed the Channel on Wednesday, according to the Home Office.
It brings the total number of migrants who have arrived from France so far this year to 4,439, based on government figures.
The Home Office said French authorities prevented 95 people from crossing.
A Home Office spokesman said: "Criminal gangs are putting profits before people's lives through these dangerous and unnecessary crossings."
"Inaction is not an option whilst people are dying. The Government is bringing legislation forward through our New Plan for Immigration which will break the business model of these heinous people smuggling networks and save lives."
The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, recently called for social media posts that she said "glamourise" the crossing from Europe to be removed.