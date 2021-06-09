Rochester murder: George Knights 'tried to dispose of body in acid'
A teenager faces jail after he murdered a man before trying to dissolve his body in acid.
George Knights, 19, killed Stephen Chapman in Rochester last October, before he hid the body in a wheelie bin and then went to a party, police said.
Knights was found guilty of murdering the 38-year-old at the end of a three-week trial at Maidstone Crown Court.
The court has asked for psychiatric reports by 1 September, following which a date for sentencing will be set.
Knights and Mr Chapman had agreed to meet to discuss the sale of cocaine on the day of the killing, Kent Police said.
Mr Chapman was reported missing the following day, and officers found Knights was one of the last people to see him alive.
A group of of people who were looking for Mr Chapman at Knights' address in Delce Road, Rochester, called police after seeing Knights running away.
When officers searched Knights' home they found blood-stained clothing, a "significant" quantity of class A and B drugs and Mr Chapman's iPhone and bank card, police said.
Knights was arrested at a property in Parrs Head Mews and was unable to account for the blood stained clothing and drugs found at his home.
While searching the Parrs Head Mews property Mr Chapman's body was found inside a wheelie bin in the conservatory.
Four empty bottles of sulphuric acid were found nearby, police said.
CCTV captured Knights after the murder, and a video on his phone showed him at a party with a package of cocaine in the background.
While at the party he had also bragged about killing someone, police said.
Det Ch Insp Gavin Moss said: "Knights is a callous killer who has robbed Stephen Chapman of his life and deprived his family of a future with him.
"He has shown an appalling disregard for life and, on top of this, his efforts to dispose of the body deprived Mr Chapman's family of an opportunity to see him for a final time.
"His lack of remorse is clearly demonstrated by his decision to attend a party shortly after committing the offence."