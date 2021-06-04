Ellis Murphy-Richards: NHS care questioned over suicide
- Published
A coroner is writing a report after raising concerns about the NHS response to a transgender boy who took his life after leaving a counselling session.
Ellis Murphy-Richards, 15, died when he was hit by a train in September 2020.
Assistant coroner Sonia Hayes concluded the teenager's death was suicide, but raised concerns an NHS worker had to deal with the situation alone and a psychiatrist deviated from a care plan.
North East London NHS Foundation Trust has been approached for comment.
Mr Murphy-Richards had struggled with mental health and self-harm.
The hearing in Maidstone was told the events that led up to his death:
- On 29 September, Mr Murphy-Richards attempted suicide at his grandmother's house in Faversham where he lived.
- On 30 September, in a telephone appointment at 10:00, the psychiatrist was told by his grandmother about the suicide attempt. Rather than following the care plan and telling them to go to A&E, the psychiatrist decided they should keep an appointment that afternoon with a support worker.
- At 15:00 that day, in an appointment at Seashells CAMHS unit, the teenager's support worker asked the manager what to do if Mr Murphy-Richards refused to go to A&E and was told to ring police.
- Mr Murphy-Richards said he wouldn't go to A&E and left. The manager ran after him and returned to call police.
- The teenager walked to Sheppey and at 16:41 took his life.
'Loved to laugh'
Giving her conclusion, Ms Hayes said the NHS support worker was "left to deal with the situation on her own after seeking advice from her manager", adding: "She was put in a very difficult position."
Ms Hayes raised concerns that psychiatrist Dr Shobha Puttaswamaiah deviated from the care plan by not telling the teenager to go to A&E.
She said she would be preparing a report over ongoing concerns about the policies of North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT) Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs).
Ms Hayes criticised the care and safety plan put in place for the teenager, particularly that there were no contingency plans if he did not co-operate.
Bola Awogboro, caseworker at the charity Inquest, which has supported the family, said: "The mental health professionals who spoke to Ellis on the day of his death knew urgent interventions were required, yet their plans were reliant on A&E, the police, and Ellis's family.
"His family were given little support, information, or options to help protect him."
The teenager's mother, Natasha Murphy, said: "I am pleased that a prevention for future deaths report will be written, although am fearful that the trust will not change their policies to protect others or learn lessons from Ellis's death.
"I feel Ellis's death could have been prevented, like all suicides, and was not inevitable."
- If you are experiencing emotional stress, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line here.