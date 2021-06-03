Migrants rescued from boat off Sussex coast
- Published
A search and rescue operation was launched off the coast of East Sussex after reports that a boat carrying migrants was in difficulty.
The Home Office said all those onboard near Hastings had "now been accounted for by Border Force".
Photographs showed a group of about 20 people being brought by lifeboat to Dungeness in Kent after the rescue operation ended.
A second group of migrants was reported 10 miles away on Dymchurch beach.
Photographs showed police officers attending to two young children who were part of the group. Kent Police said it was called to reports of "suspected migrants" in Dymchurch Road at 10:30 BST.
The Home Office said that smugglers were "putting profits before people's lives through these dangerous and unnecessary crossings".
On Wednesday, 157 people crossed the English Channel in six small boats, while French authorities stopped a further three boats from entering British waters.