BBC News

Napier Barracks: Housing migrants at barracks unlawful, court rules

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe court heard public health experts had repeatedly raised concerns about the use of the site during a pandemic

The Home Office's decision to house cross-channel migrants in a "squalid" barracks in Folkestone was unlawful, the High Court has ruled.

Six asylum seekers brought the case, claiming Napier Barracks was "unsafe" and dormitory use caused a Covid-19 outbreak.

Lawyers said it breached human rights, but the government claimed short-term housing there was lawful.

The ruling could see a damages claim against Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Mr Justice Linden's judgment followed hearings that took place in April.

'Right to dignity'

Following the ruling, lawyers from Deighton Pierce Glynn made fresh calls for the closure of the site, which they said still housed nearly 300 people.

A statement said: "Based on government evidence, the High Court has found that the Home Secretary acted both unlawfully and irrationally in accommodating our clients at Napier Barracks, placing them at risk of a fire and contracting COVID-19, both of which happened.

"People seeking asylum are more vulnerable to physical and mental illness. They have the right to be treated with dignity and should not be accommodated in detention-style barracks."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe former military site has been used by the Home Office since September 2020

In April, the court heard public health experts had repeatedly raised concerns about the use of the site during a pandemic, while an independent report found seven suicide attempts and seven incidents of serious self-harm.

Lisa Giovannetti QC, representing the Home Office, said clinically vulnerable people had been "sifted out".

She said Ms Patel had decided the barracks could be used safely by "introducing safeguards".

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.