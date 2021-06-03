Napier Barracks: Housing migrants at barracks unlawful, court rules
- Published
The Home Office's decision to house cross-channel migrants in a "squalid" barracks in Folkestone was unlawful, the High Court has ruled.
Six asylum seekers brought the case, claiming Napier Barracks was "unsafe" and dormitory use caused a Covid-19 outbreak.
Lawyers said it breached human rights, but the government claimed short-term housing there was lawful.
The ruling could see a damages claim against Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Mr Justice Linden's judgment followed hearings that took place in April.
'Right to dignity'
Following the ruling, lawyers from Deighton Pierce Glynn made fresh calls for the closure of the site, which they said still housed nearly 300 people.
A statement said: "Based on government evidence, the High Court has found that the Home Secretary acted both unlawfully and irrationally in accommodating our clients at Napier Barracks, placing them at risk of a fire and contracting COVID-19, both of which happened.
"People seeking asylum are more vulnerable to physical and mental illness. They have the right to be treated with dignity and should not be accommodated in detention-style barracks."
In April, the court heard public health experts had repeatedly raised concerns about the use of the site during a pandemic, while an independent report found seven suicide attempts and seven incidents of serious self-harm.
Lisa Giovannetti QC, representing the Home Office, said clinically vulnerable people had been "sifted out".
She said Ms Patel had decided the barracks could be used safely by "introducing safeguards".
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.